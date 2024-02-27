PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.59, but opened at $23.69. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PowerSchool shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 89,202 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,848 shares of company stock worth $3,009,555. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,573,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 97,295 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PowerSchool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,169 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth $3,395,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PowerSchool by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.82 and a beta of 0.99.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

