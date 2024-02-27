PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 288,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -204.09 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,848 shares of company stock worth $3,009,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

