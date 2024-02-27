Polaris Inc. (PII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on March 15th

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

