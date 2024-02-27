Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. 12,726,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 49,847,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plug Power by 87.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $97,800,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

