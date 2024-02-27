Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $7.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

PLUG opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

