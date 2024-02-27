Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Wedbush

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $14.75 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLTK. HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Playtika alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTK

Playtika Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 141,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,408. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 1,904.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Playtika by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Playtika by 624.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.