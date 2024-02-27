Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 473,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,795. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Playtika by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

