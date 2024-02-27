Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $79.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.94.

NYSE PLNT opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

