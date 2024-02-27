Piper Sandler Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $35.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Stephens cut their price target on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $582.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

