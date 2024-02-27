Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Park National (NYSE:PRK)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Park National Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PRK opened at $127.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $137.26. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.14 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Park National will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park National Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Park National by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Park National by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.