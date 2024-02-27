Piper Sandler Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $130.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.62. 240,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 1.18. Freshpet has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $112.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

