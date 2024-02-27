Piper Sandler Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $9.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.15. 193,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,450. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.45. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 214,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

