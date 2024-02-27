Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 290,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 192,526 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. New Street Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $2,458,672 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -589.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

