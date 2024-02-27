Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. 273,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

