PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.40

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.40 and last traded at $100.40, with a volume of 30294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.37.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

