Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

