Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.17. 1,218,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,751,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Phunware Stock Down 12.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Phunware by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

