PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Plans Dividend of $0.02

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PetroTal Stock Down 0.1 %

LON PTAL opened at GBX 44.19 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of £406.23 million, a P/E ratio of 401.73 and a beta of 2.00. PetroTal has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.86.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

