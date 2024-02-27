PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Plans Dividend of $0.02

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PetroTal Stock Down 0.1 %
LON PTAL opened at GBX 44.19 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of £406.23 million, a P/E ratio of 401.73 and a beta of 2.00. PetroTal has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.86.
PetroTal Company Profile
