PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetIQ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after acquiring an additional 229,259 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. TheStreet raised shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PETQ

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.