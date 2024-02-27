Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 to $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of flat yr/yr or $4.656 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Down 8.9 %

PRGO stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

