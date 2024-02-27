Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 to $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of flat yr/yr or $4.656 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.
Perrigo Stock Down 8.9 %
PRGO stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.
Institutional Trading of Perrigo
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
