Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Perrigo has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Perrigo Trading Down 14.5 %

NYSE:PRGO traded down $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,762. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 559.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

