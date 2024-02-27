Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0 million-$218.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.8 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.200 EPS.

Perficient Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. 181,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

