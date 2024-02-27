Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of PRDO opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

