PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,279 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $173,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after buying an additional 4,400,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,813,000 after buying an additional 2,714,861 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

