PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.9% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.26. 3,833,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average is $169.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

