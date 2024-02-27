Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.79.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE PPL opened at C$46.80 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.75.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

