Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 102379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PBA shares. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

