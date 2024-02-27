Peconic Partners LLC Takes $5.51 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000. Cinemark makes up about 0.3% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Cinemark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 608,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

