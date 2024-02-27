Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s previous close.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 680,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,625. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,280,228 shares of company stock valued at $102,142,038 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 344,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 212,801 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 202,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

