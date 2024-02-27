Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,934,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $249.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $251.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

