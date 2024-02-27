Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

