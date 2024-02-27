Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 916 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

