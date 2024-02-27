Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 162 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.84. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

View Our Latest Report on PCAR

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.