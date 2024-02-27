Paramount Global (PARA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Paramount Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 19.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
