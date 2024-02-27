Paramount Global (PARA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PARA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Paramount Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 19.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.