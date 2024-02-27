PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $45.42

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $42.73. PAR Technology shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 78,346 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $13,565,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $15,262,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $10,649,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

