Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $317.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

