Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,277.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,054,397 shares of company stock worth $22,089,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

