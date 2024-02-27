P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.16. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $31.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

