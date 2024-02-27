Oxen (OXEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,984.22

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $7,984.22 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,833.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.88 or 0.00524137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00129388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00048967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00228550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00142166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00028232 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,879,734 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.