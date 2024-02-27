O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,077.29

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,077.29 and last traded at $1,071.73, with a volume of 79360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,062.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $999.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $963.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,806 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,546. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

