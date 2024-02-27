Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $210.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $173.12 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $125.98 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.23.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after buying an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $101,088,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $43,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 32.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

