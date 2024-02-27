Oppenheimer Raises Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $100.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.14.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.92, a PEG ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $42,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,826.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,895 shares of company stock worth $19,073,098. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,699 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

