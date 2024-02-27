Oppenheimer Increases Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target to $19.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.