Operose Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 704.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $153.11.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 108.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

