Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,060 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $67.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.