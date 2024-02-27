Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

CSX opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.