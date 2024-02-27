Operose Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.0 %

ACGL opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

