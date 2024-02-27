Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

BHP Group stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

