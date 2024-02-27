Operose Advisors LLC Buys 2,173 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2,497.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after buying an additional 2,040,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $468.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

