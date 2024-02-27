Open Text Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Open Text has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. 113,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,319. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,994,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,209,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,986,000 after buying an additional 123,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTEX

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.